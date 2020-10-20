Dispute between Turkey and Arab States: Call for Boycott of Erdogan – Politics

With its aggressive foreign policy, Turkey is not only turning Europe against itself – Ankara is now also facing headwinds in the Arab world. The head of the Saudi Chamber of Commerce, Ajlan al Ajlan, recently called for a boycott of Turkey – “be it investment, import or tourism”.

Major supermarket chains in Saudi Arabia are following Ajlan’s call and are removing Turkish goods from their range. Also at the political level, resistance to Turkish politics is growing, which prominent countries in the Middle East reject as interfering in their region.

Ankara is downplaying the Arabs’ response. But that does not alter the fact that Turkey is largely isolated in the region.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sees his country as a regional power whose interests extend far beyond its own borders. Turkish forces are stationed in four regions in Northern Syria and are fighting against Kurdish extremists in Northern Iraq.

Erdogan refers to the legacy of the Ottoman Empire

Erdogan justifies some foreign policy initiatives in the Middle East, such as the intervention in the war in Libya, referring to the legacy of the Ottoman Empire, which ruled the region for centuries.

Erdogan said disdainfully of the Gulf states, which emerged only after World War I, “It must be remembered that these countries did not exist yesterday and are unlikely to exist tomorrow,” he said at the beginning of the month.

Some Arab politicians fear that Turkey is pursuing neo-Ottoman supremacy. You have not forgiven the leaders in Ankara for their support of the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood, which is being persecuted as a terrorist organization in some countries during the Arab Spring uprisings nine years ago.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman does not speak very well about Turkey Photo: Reuters

Erdogan’s claim to speak for Muslims around the world angered the traditional Islamic ruling power of Saudi Arabia. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman counts Turkey with Iran and Islamist extremists in a “triangle of evil”.

After the murder of the Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi two years ago in Istanbul, Turkish-Saudi relations got even deeper into crisis. Ankara also crosses with Israel, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

As the Saudi boycott call shows, Turkey’s opponents in the Middle East are now increasing their opposition to Ankara.

According to media reports, Turkish exporters have been informed by their Saudi business partners that their goods are no longer wanted in the Kingdom.

Mithat Yenigün, chairman of the association of construction companies, told the newspaper “Sözcü” that Turkish construction companies received hardly any orders in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates. The decline thus goes well beyond the effect of the pandemic.

However, the economic damage to Turkey is limited, as most of the country’s exports go to Europe and the US; Last year, only two countries in the Middle East were among the ten largest buyers of Turkish exports.

The Arab League must address Turkish interference

The Arab calls for a boycott against Turkey are “ludicrous,” said Numan Kurtulmus, a deputy head of Erdogan’s ruling party, the AKP. Politically, however, anti-Turkish sentiment in the Middle East is questionable for Ankara.

At the suggestion of Egypt, the Arab League recently set up a commission to deal with “Turkish interference in Arab affairs”.

Syrian ruler Bashar al Assad makes contacts in the Arab world Photo: Louai Beshara / AFP

Along with Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, Egypt is also turning against the presence of Turkish troops in Syria. Head of state Bashar al Assad could thus become the beneficiary of the anti-Turkish movement.

Erdogan’s nemesis Assad, who until recently was a pariah in the Middle East because of the war in his country, has been making new contacts with neighboring countries for some time now.

At the beginning of the month, Oman was the first Gulf state to send another ambassador to Damascus since 2012; the emirates had reopened their embassy in Syria two years ago under the direction of a chargé d’affaires.

Even the Turkish partner Qatar is extending to Syria. For Turkey it will be lonely in the region.