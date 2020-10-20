Google has been sued for multiple antitrust violations

Google is in trouble. This Tuesday, October 20, 2020, the Mountain View giant was due to be prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice for violating multiple antitrust laws and abusing its digital dominance to the detriment of competing businesses and consumers. Information reported by two WashingtonPost sources described as “close to the case”.

Google will no longer be able to escape American justice

At the end of a massive year-long investigation, it’s (almost) official: the US Department of Justice was due to file a complaint against Google today. The case, led by the unwavering determination of Attorney General William P. Barr (who was appointed by Donald Trump), should particularly focus on the search. A last minute change as it was originally planned that the company’s advertising tools would also be in the viewfinder.

In the same category

5G: 15 European countries call for campaign against disinformation

This choice may seem surprising, but it’s actually purely strategic: William P. Barr’s goal is to strike fast and hard. The man would therefore have chosen to focus on the area of ​​activity in which the most dependent elements would have been gathered. In addition, the agreement between Mountain View and Apple should be mentioned during the test phase, according to which Google is the default search engine for millions of devices.

Unfortunately for Google, this complaint is just the starting point of a matter that promises to be long and boring by now. Not only could it be years for the court responsible for the case to determine whether the company actually violated US antitrust laws, but also for Justice Department lawsuits to “spark a cascade of other lawsuits.” “Since” four dozen states and jurisdictions have conducted parallel investigations and filed separate complaints against the company about its online advertising technology, “said the New York Times.

At the time of this writing, neither the Justice Department nor Google were willing to comment.

Lawsuits that could have a significant impact on tech giants

If Google is hardest hit, it shouldn’t be the only one to suffer the consequences of this lawsuit. This affair marks a historic turning point and the beginning of the legislative war between the federal government and Silicon Valley. The other giants of the tech industry, and especially the other members of GAFA, could also face the effects of this lawsuit.

In addition, the extent of this case could also find international resonance. As a reminder, the four members of GAFA are under special surveillance for their antitrust practices, and governments around the world are on alert more than ever. Obviously, the weather is not looking good for the web giants.