Debate on the EU’s common agricultural policy: “We need a common good for farmers” – the economy

MEPs and prime ministers from across the EU are currently struggling with several hundred pages of long text that will define the Union’s strong agricultural policy for the next seven years. Not only effective because of the budget of almost 40 percent of the EU budget provided for this purpose, but also effective in view of a number of urgent challenges such as the climate crisis, biodiversity, water and soil protection, sustainable nutrition or the structure of rural areas. huge package to be co-decided.

Food and feed production is responsible for about 27 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions and about 70 percent of biodiversity loss. There is also a dramatic decline in species in Germany. The partridge, which was otherwise ubiquitous in the cultivated landscape, is a sad indicator of the widespread biological impoverishment in our landscape. At the same time, we are concerned about soil degradation, nitrate pollution in groundwater and the growing vulnerability of the agricultural system to climate change.

All this development is more than just sad witnesses to the massive destruction of the environment; it threatens the cracks in the foundations of our ecosystems, which are the basis of our diet. For years, people have tried again and again to fight the symptoms of a sick system with technology and chemistry, but now the crisis is there, unmistakable and at enormous cost to society. Shouldn’t this effective multibillion-dollar public money program finally be geared towards sustainability? This is how the European Environment Agency and the EU Court of Auditors see it.

Renate Künast is the spokesperson for nutrition and animal welfare for B’90 / Die Grünen Photo: promo

The latter assessed both the latest agricultural reform and the current Commission proposal as unsustainable. The two institutions agree in their reports on the state of biodiversity: Biodiversity on agricultural land is declining sharply; the common agricultural policy has not met its biodiversity targets by far.

These clear statements are in line with a number of other science reports and warnings, several advisory committees of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and environmental associations, which are pushing for fundamental systemic change in financial policy. In addition, price pressure on small and medium-sized farms remains enormous, as predominantly area payments are particularly beneficial for large farms and landowners and, together with price pressure on agricultural markets, have forced many smaller farms to give up.

Farmers could be the key

A European Commission survey in 2018 showed that 68 percent of European farmers want to do more for sustainable agriculture. There are already a large number of EU instruments that could be used to protect ecosystems. However, some of them have been weakened to inefficiency in the recent reform. The necessary changes to this funding policy have been repeatedly blocked by conservative forces in recent years.

The mantra-like argument that one does not want to burden the farmer too much is more than fragile. Because the pseudo-instructions painted green without effect do no farmer any favor. On the contrary, these delaying tactics are driving urgently needed system change, and ecosystems are becoming increasingly unstable. This makes changes all the more difficult. Finally, an ambitious long-term strategy is needed that re-stabilizes ecosystems and offers farmers safety planning. The aim must be organic farming with reasonable and fair prices. Instead of production and ownership of land, services aimed at the common good, which protect the climate, soil, water, partridges, etc., should be rewarded.

What a major change to the system might look like

For the new period of financing agricultural policy, we therefore need strict basic requirements for the disbursement of funds throughout the EU. Because only a strong standard across the EU can bring about sustainable change. In addition, all farmers must be rewarded for efficient and strong environmental services through a public good. At least in terms of vision, that’s what the Green Deal wants.

Thanks to the farm-to-fork and biodiversity strategy, the European Commission’s new sustainability flagship sets important targets for reducing fertilizers, pesticides and antibiotics, while expanding organic farming to 25% of the EU’s agricultural area. This is a good thing, because organic farming is demonstrably a trend-determining solution to these problems. In addition to many international studies in recent years, a large research report from the Thünen State Institute recently confirmed that organic farming has again performed significantly better in terms of species, water and soil protection. A cultivation system that is more resilient to crises and thus also contributes to food security.

Martin Häusling is the spokesman for agricultural policy in the Greens / EFA group in the European Parliament and has been an organic farmer for 40 years. Photo: promo

The right and important vision for a Green Agreement can only have an impact if it is also reflected in the EU’s costly agricultural policy. However, the attitude of the Conservatives, Socialists and Liberals in the European Parliament shows that the constant lobbying fire from today’s profits is having an effect and that the Green Deal is lagging behind in agricultural policy reform.

Klöckner and her colleagues torpedoed the ambitions of the European Commission

The recent compromise proposals of the German Presidency of the Council in the field of agricultural policy, led by Julia Klöckner, are not only unambitious, but systematically torpedo all the reasonable objectives of the fork-to-ground and biodiversity strategies, and even the weak Commission proposal. This clearly rejects the desire of European citizens and many farmers for more sustainable practices. The promising seedling that can be heard in Farm-to-Fork is being suppressed by ungodly alliances in the European Parliament.

The CDU / CSU, the SPD and the Liberals act similarly in the European Parliament. The European Commission’s weakly conceived legislative proposal is being mercilessly weakened here. The result is another wrong direction for another seven years. Always knowing that it is much more difficult for farmers to adapt to the requirements of our time. This would be followed by other cracks in the base – not very good future prospects for climate, water, soil, partridge, etc.

Although the template at EU level is weak: In Germany, we can still make a difference: We Greens have presented a plan that sets out an ambitious green architecture in the first phase (from 2023-2024). Subsequently (2025-2027), the target expenditure on public services should increase steadily. At the beginning of the new funding period (2028-2030), a systemic change will be made, fully implemented from 2031. The pillar structure should then be dissolved in order to complete the fundamental transformation towards rewarding societal achievements.

We will work at all levels to ensure that the future of agricultural policy is greener. This plan for systematic change is in the interests of our farmers, biodiversity and future generations.

Renate Künast is a spokesman for animal nutrition and welfare for B’90 / The Greens in the Bundestag and a former Federal Minister for Agriculture. Almost 17 years ago, she sat as a minister at the negotiating table for the Federal Republic. Today, Martin Häusling is in favor of this reform as the Greens / EFA negotiator in the European Parliament. He is the spokesman for agricultural policy in the Group of the Greens / EFA in the European Parliament and has been an organic farmer for 40 years.