IPhone 12/12 Pro tests: very good, but beware of 5G autonomy

The first tests of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro have arrived. Apple has been making copies available to the media for a few days. This is an opportunity to hear your opinion.

In general, the reviews are positive. The new design is appreciated as well as the improvement of the photo part. Support for 5G is also seen as a positive point, but the network’s availability to date limits its interest. Obviously this will improve over time if many antennas are installed.

IPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro tests

For The Verge, the iPhone 12 may be more interesting than the iPhone 12 Pro. Of course, this model is a bit higher quality, but its added value for the general public is limited. The iPhone 12 is particularly attractive to photo lovers, especially with the additional photo sensor and LiDAR scanner. As for 5G, The Verge says that if 5G is used with millimeter waves, the battery will take a small bump and the iPhone will heat up. This seems to go below 6 GHz with 5G (there will be in France).

At CNET, 5G speeds vary widely. However, the website recognizes that there is a greater likelihood that this is a problem with the carriers rather than the iPhone itself.

For the Wall Street Journal, 5G support on the iPhone 12 may not really make a buy. On the other hand, the design and quality of the photos are a key factor.

For CNN, the photo part is excellent. However, some of the footage taken with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro are very similar. Sometimes it’s hard to tell a noticeable difference.

Pocket-Lint welcomes the improvement in photos with the iPhone 12 compared to the iPhone 11. It is also a welcome point to be able to use all Apple technologies on all sensors.

For input, the A14 chip really offers power. Apps open faster and games load faster. “The iPhone 12 is so powerful that no Android phone comes close,” says the website.

TechCrunch is revealing some photos taken with the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro.

It can be interesting for Engadget to switch from an iPhone 11 to an iPhone 12. This is the minimum between an iPhone 11 Pro and an iPhone 12 Pro. The only interesting thing is the OLED screen instead of the iPhone 12’s LCD screen.

Videos from iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Release date

