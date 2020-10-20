Apple Music starts the music video channel

Will Apple Music become MTV 2.0? The music streaming service launched on Monday, October 19, 2020, a channel specifically dedicated to video clips with also exclusive content.

The new MTV

The channel, logically called Apple Music TV, is available through the Apple Music and Apple TV applications. Currently, only residents of the United States, a country where streaming accounts for 80% of the music industry’s revenue, can benefit. The Cupertino company has not given any indications of a possible use in the rest of the world.

For starters, the channel features music videos of the 100 most streamed songs on Apple Music across the Atlantic and offers exclusive content with premieres every Friday, starting with music videos for the songs “777” by Joji and “Goergeous” by Saint Jhn, which this Friday , will air on October 23rd.

The day before, on Thursday, October 22nd, Apple Music TV is celebrating the release of Bruce Springsteen’s new album “A Letter to You”. On this occasion, the station broadcasts clips of the singer as well as an interview with Zane Lowe, moderator of Apple Music Radio, and a live event with fans of the “Boss”.

Apple is diversifying its content

If this channel recalls the heyday of the 2000s, the medium Gizmodo notes that this launch was likely designed to compete with YouTube, which has dominated the music video market since the early 2010s. However, it is unknown if music documentaries will air on Apple Music TV, the Apple brand actually produced “The World’s a Little Blurry,” a film about singer Billie Eilish that will soon be released on Apple TV +. The streaming service offers more too.

Since its inception, Apple Music has tried to diversify, for example by offering exclusive concerts or radio stations. Last August, the Apple brand announced the release of two new channels on its platform: Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country. It must be said that its number 1 competitor, Spotify, is having a tough time with its more than 100 million subscribers around the world …