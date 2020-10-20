Global Vascular Grafts Market In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors 2026||TERUMO CORPORATION, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Heart Medical, BD, Getinge AB, Cook Group, B. Braun Melsungen AG

Global market for Vascular Grafts is expected to witness a rise in its initial estimated value of USD 2.54 billion in 2018 to USD 4.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, this rise in value is related to the rising preference of minimally invasive surgeries.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Vascular Grafts Market are LeMaitre Vascular Inc., Artegraft, c, Medtronic, Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health, and ENDOLOGIX INC.

Some of the recent market developments are as follows:

In May 2019, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. announced that they had received U.S. FDA approval for the distribution of “Gore Tag Conformable Thoracic Stent Graft” equipped with “Active Control System”. The device is used for thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR), providing high precision and control along with the dependability of a conformable gore tag device

In April 2017, Terumo Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Bolton Medical, Inc. for USD 174 million. This acquisition will help in the expansion of Terumo’s cardiac & vascular company and the business operations of Bolton Medical, Inc. will be integrated into Terumo’s “Vascular Graft Division”. This acquisition will help in the extension of Terumo’s stent graft product range and enhance the strength of their vascular graft business operations throughout the United States

Market Drivers:

Technological advancement and constant innovation in the market for vascular grafts will drive the market growth

Preference of minimally invasive surgical procedures is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of these grafts would restrain the market growth Complication and infection associated with prosthetic grafts would also act as a restraint to the market growth



Market Segmentation: Global Vascular Grafts Market

By Raw Material Polyester Grafts ePTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) Polyurethane Grafts Biosynthetic Grafts

By Indication Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Repair Peripheral Vascular Hemodialysis Access

By End-User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Application Coronary Artery Disease Aneurysm Vascular Occlusion Renal Failure

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



