Global Vascular Patches Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2027 ||B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (US), Maquet (Germany), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)

Vascular patches market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 8.81 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 7.95% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Vascular Patches market report delivers comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of various segments and sub-segments of the market. Furthermore, the statistical and numerical data such as facts and figures are represented very neatly in the report by using charts, tables or graphs. The report also includes detailed profiles of market’s major manufacturers and importers who are dominating the market. This transformation in market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.

Some of the major players operating in global vascular patches market are Terumo Corporation (Japan), C. R. Bard, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (US), Maquet (Germany), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Admedus (Australia), CryoLife, Inc. (US), Labcor Laboratórios Ltda (Brazil), Baxter International Inc. (US), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Neovasc Inc. (U.S.) and Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (U.S.) among others. Market Segmentation: The global vascular patches market is segmented based on Material, application, end user and geographical segments.

Based on material, the market is segmented into biologic and synthetic. Whereas from these biologics are expected to grow in coming year due to ease of application, blood tight, stability and biocompatible.

Based on application, the market is segmented into carotid endarterectomy, open repair of abdominal aortic aneurysms and vascular bypass surgery.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others Key Developments in the Market: In November 2017, Edwards Lifesciences, LLC (California) received U.S. FDA aaproval to its product Duravess Bovine Pericardial Vascular Patch which is designed for dependable vessel repair.

In February 2012, Neovasc Inc. (U.S.) and LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (U.S.) had an agreement in which LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Purchase certain specific rights to Neovasc’s biological vascular surgical patch product technology on an accelerated basis price of USD 4.6 million. Major Market Drivers and Restraints: Rapidly growing geriatric population

The growing occurrences of the vascular diseases among the population

Increasing adoption of the vascular patches in the surgeries

Growth rate of the vascular surgeries

Lack of skilled professionals

Cases of product failures Table of Contents: 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodologies 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights 5 Market Overview 6 Industry Trends 7 Compliance in Vascular Patches Market 8 Vascular Patches Market, By Service 9 Vascular Patches Market, By Deployment Type 10 Vascular Patches Market, By Organization Size 11 Vascular Patches Market Analyses, By Vertical 12 Geographic Analyses North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa 13 Competitive Landscapes 14 Detailed Company Profiles 15 Related Reports

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]