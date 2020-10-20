Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends And Forecast 2027||KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Cook Medical Inc

Urology surgical instruments market is analysed by Data Bridge Market Research, wherein we have accounted for the market to witness a potential growth rate of 8.06% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, resulting in the market reaching a cap of USD 17.94 billion by the end of the forecasted period.

The market insights gained through Urology Surgical Instruments market research analysis report facilitates more defined understanding of the market landscape, issues that may interrupt in the future, and ways to position definite brand excellently. It consists of most-detailed market segmentation, thorough analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. This market report has been prepared by considering several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario. The market insights covered in the winning Urology Surgical Instruments business report simplifies managing marketing of goods and services effectively.

Some of the major players operating in global urology surgical instruments market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Teleflex incorporated (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), CooperSurgical, Inc. (U.S.), ConMed Corporation (U.S.), Millennium Surgical Corp (U.S.), Maxer Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany).

Market Segmentation:Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market

By Product

(Urology Endoscopes, Endovision Systems, Peripheral Instruments, Consumables & Accessories),

Application

(Chronic Kidney Disease, Urinary Stones, BPH, UI & POP, Oncology, Others),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

March 2018: Boston Scientific Corporation acquired EMcision Limited, a developer of medical devices in the U.K. and Canada. The acquisition of EMcision Limited by Boston Scientific will expand its endoscopy portfolio. In addition, the company is expanding its devices in the field of less invasive endoluminal procedures.

In December 2017, Coloplast A/S acquired SAS Lilial (Lilial), a privately owned French catheter and ostomy supplier to boost the growth of the urology surgical instrument market.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Kidney Diseases & Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS).

Increasing preference for less invasive surgeries

Growing healthcare investments in surgical centers , funds, investments and grants by government administration worldwide

High Cost and risk of complications associated with surgical procedures in case of geriatric patients.

Unfavourable Healthcare Improvements in The U.S.

