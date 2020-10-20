iOS 14.1 is available with many bug fixes

Apple has just released iOS 14.1 (Build 18A8395) for iPhone and iPadOS 14.1 for iPad in a stable version. It’s coming a few days after the developer Golden Master (GM) version.

Apple introduces the following changes for iOS 14.1:

Provides support for playing and editing 10-bit HDR videos in the Photos app on iPhone 8 and later. Fixes an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons on the home screen were reduced in size. Fixes an issue that could cause apps to be removed from folders when dragging widgets onto the home screen. Fixes an issue where some emails were sent from an incorrect alias in the Mail app. Addresses an issue that could prevent incoming call originating information from being displayed. Addresses an issue where selecting magnification and a code made up of alphanumeric characters could cause the emergency button to overlap and the text entry box to be enabled on the locked home screen on some devices. Fixes an issue in which some users would occasionally not be able to add or upload songs to their library when viewing an album or playlist. Addresses an issue that might prevent the number zero from appearing in the calculator. Fixes an issue that caused the resolution of videos that were displayed at the start of playback to drop temporarily. Addresses an issue that might prevent an Apple Watch from being set up for family members. Fixes an issue that could cause the Apple Watch case material to display incorrectly in the Apple Watch app. Fixes an issue in the Files app where some cloud service providers could incorrectly display some content as unavailable via MDM.

Apple also offers iOS 14.1 for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. It is therefore possible that users who receive their iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro will need to install an update in advance. It could also be that iOS 14.1 is already installed on the new iPhones.

How to download iOS 14.1

To download iOS 14.1, go to Settings> General> Software Update. Otherwise you can download the firmware from our dedicated page. You will then need to perform a manual installation with your computer through iTunes or the Finder on the Mac.