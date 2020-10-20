Starting shot for the interoperability of European tracing apps

In June 2020, the European Commission announced that the majority of national Covid-19 tracking applications could operate across borders and across Europe. Something promised, something due: Italy, Germany and Ireland have started testing the interoperability of their apps, as we learned in a press release.

Since the coronavirus does not stop at borders, several countries in the European Union have agreed to make their national Covid-19 tracking applications compatible with one another. A sensible initiative that started this Monday 19th October 2020 with interoperability between Irish, German and Italian applications. These three apps alone have 30 million users or 2/3 of the downloads in the European Union.

The virus doesn’t stop at borders.

In order to exploit the full potential of app tracing, we have set up an EU-wide system that allows national coronavirus apps to interact with each other.

Today the system goes online with the Corona apps from 🇩🇪 🇮🇪 🇮🇹. # StrongerTogether #StaySafeEU pic.twitter.com/caHo4tvSJr

– European Commission @ (@EU_Commission) October 19, 2020

Specifically, this means, for example, that an Irishman who goes on vacation to Germany can continue to use his national tracking app as in his country. It will continue to receive notifications whenever it comes into contact with someone infected with the virus, even if they are using their own national app. Details on the European Commission:

“With the gateway, applications can work seamlessly across borders. Therefore, users only need to install one application. If you travel to another participating European country, you will still benefit from contact tracking and receiving notifications, whether in your home country or abroad. “”

If Italy, Germany and Ireland are the first European countries to make their national applications compatible, apps from Spain, the Czech Republic, Denmark and the UK should be added next week. Latvia. Ultimately, 20 national applications should join this project in order to curb the spread of the virus across Europe.

StopCovid, the ugly European duckling

Unfortunately, France cannot take advantage of the interoperability between European tracing apps, as the agreement only affects applications built on the basis of a decentralized architecture. However, StopCovid has opted for a centralized architecture, as have the apps in the UK, Hungary and the UK.

An important black point for the French application, which has already suffered a real flop in France and was downloaded by only 3% of the French population. Remember, however, that the government intends to give her another chance by offering her a new version to be released on October 22, 2020.