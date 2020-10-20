iOS 14.2 Beta 4 released + tvOS 14.2 Beta 4

Apple tonight is offering the fourth beta (build 18B5083a) of iOS 14.2 for iPhone and iPadOS 14.2 for iPad. This version comes a week after the previous beta and a few hours after iOS 14.1 is available in a stable version. It is available to developers to start with. The corresponding public beta will be available a little later

The previous iOS 14.2 betas were an opportunity to have new emojis. This year there will be 117 new emojis. It’s good to make it clear that this includes the different variations for an emoji (like skin colors).

Apple is also taking the opportunity to integrate Shazam into the control center. Pressing the new button will launch the music recognition tool. This way you can know the name of the song that is being played. There are also suggestions for Apple Music in the Control Center. They are displayed in the Now Playing widget. Also, the playback controls visually change (a little) when you use the music player. It also makes it easier to see and control nearby AirPlay-compatible devices.

With your device set up to receive Developer Beta, go to Settings> General> Software Update. IOS 14.2 Beta 4 is displayed.

On the Apple TV side, Apple developers are offering the fourth beta (Build 18K5057a) of tvOS 14.2. Apple doesn’t say what’s new as always.