Countries fear wave of corona costs: “Strong rise in health insurance premiums” – politics

Rapidly rising costs for corona tests and other pandemic-related costs are feared for significantly higher premium increases in statutory health insurance than previously known. “We can expect sharp premium increases in the coming year without solving the problems in the system,” said Lower Saxony Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) de Tagesspiegel.

He therefore rejects the federal government’s plans to raise at least eight billion euros from financial reserves of the statutory health insurers to cover the costs of corona, all the more since huge vaccination costs could be added next year.

Weil announced an initiative by the Federal Council to prevent costs from being passed on to the general local health insurance funds (AOK) and corporate funds. The aim is to put an end to the Care and Care Improvement Act in its current form through the Landkamer. If necessary, he will call the mediation committee.

Weil therefore advocates involving private health insurers more closely in financing and the federal government should inject more than the previously planned five billion euros to close the funding gaps.

Currently, more than a million Corona tests are carried out per week nationwide – costing money

The treasury should bring in eight billion – will it stay that way?

Federal Ministry of Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) presented a package of measures in mid-September to stabilize additional contributions to statutory health insurance. The increase in the federal subsidy is welcomed in the Länder, but according to their calculations it is certainly not enough.

Funds that managed well, in particular, would be punished, as it were, Weil criticized. The crux of the matter is that the premium increases that are already to be expected in the coming year due to the worsening pandemic and vaccination costs may only be the beginning. A funding shortfall in statutory health insurance (GKV) is expected of more than 16 billion euros. To finance additional costs and to compensate for the lower income from the corona crisis, the GKV will receive five billion euros more tax money through the federal subsidy. ,

Eight billion euros should flow to the health insurance fund from the reserves of the health insurance funds. The remaining EUR 3 billion gap needs to be closed by increasing the average additional premium rate for 2021 by 0.2 premium points to 1.3 percent – but now concerns are growing that this will not be enough for a long time. want to finish a different cost distribution.

The National Association of Health Insurance Funds had already criticized the plans as socially unbalanced and as massive meddling in the autonomy of self-government.

Prime Minister Stephan Weil of Lower Saxony warns that the planned mass vaccinations against Corona will again

“Now there is a real grip on the treasury, the system cannot take it,” said Weil. It is feared that if the reserves are used up many statutory health insurance policies will fall into the red and the additional premiums may eventually rise significantly more.

Because: the federal government must distribute costs differently

“Ultimately, premium increases are hidden tax increases for the vast majority of payers,” said Weil, who warned of a lasting weakening of the health system. “What we are experiencing is an intervention that could change the health system as a whole.”

In addition, most of the costs have yet to come: “If all goes well, an extensive vaccination wave will go through Germany next year, which will cost a lot of money.” And of all people the rich, the self-employed and the civil servants were spared.