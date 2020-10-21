iPhone 12 Pro Max: smaller battery than iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a larger screen than the iPhone 11 Pro Max (6.7 inches versus 6.5 inches), but the battery is smaller, according to a TENAA document submitted by MacRumors. This Chinese body has to validate electronic products before marketing.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 3,687 mAh battery. For comparison: the iPhone 11 Pro Max has a 3,969mAh. The decrease is 7.11% from generation to generation. The scenario for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini is similar to what we saw a few days ago. For these models, the capacity has decreased by 9.49% from generation to generation.

Despite the 7% drop between the iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple makes sure the autonomy is the same. Users can find up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 12 hours of streaming video. It takes up to 80 hours for audio playback.

The TENAA certification also offers the option to confirm the RAM size. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has 6 GB of RAM. The iPhone 12 Pro also has 6 GB of RAM. It’s 4GB for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is currently unavailable. Apple will open pre-orders on November 6th. Marketing takes place on November 13th. Note that the iPhone 12 mini will be available the same day. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available for purchase this Friday.