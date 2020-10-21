“Milestone” for more ecological agriculture ?: EU countries agree on agricultural reforms worth billions of dollars – policy

EU countries have agreed on a multi-billion dollar agricultural policy reform. After nearly two days of negotiations, the agriculture ministers of the member states reached an agreement in Luxembourg on Wednesday morning on a compromise proposal from the German presidency of the EU Council.

Since the European Parliament also wants to determine its final line this week, both parties can then negotiate with each other.

As Germany will hold the presidency of the EU states until the end of the year, Federal Agriculture Minister Julia Klöckner (CDU) led the negotiations. After hours of discussions in smaller formats, she went to plenary with the other ministers on Wednesday evening around midnight with a new compromise proposal. After further improvements, the compromise was reached.

Klöckner then spoke of a “milestone” for a “system change”. The agreement is a good balance between nature, environmental and animal protection and food security, which must be guaranteed in Europe.

Hundreds of billions of euros – the largest item in the EU budget

The agricultural reform is about hundreds of billions of euros – the largest item in the EU budget. Many farmers depend on direct payments from Brussels, but at the same time fear excessive environmental regulations. The EU countries have been negotiating the reform since Monday morning during the meeting in Luxembourg.

In 2018, the European Commission proposed a comprehensive reform of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) for the years 2021 to 2027. There is now a transition phase for the next two years, so that new rules will not enter into force until 2023.

According to the proposal of the European Commission, states should be given more freedom in the way they want to achieve a number of specified goals, such as nature conservation, climate protection and food quality. To this end, they must each draw up national plans that must be approved by the European Commission.

Those who meet the environmental standards should receive more bonuses

In addition, states should offer “eco-regulations”, ie environmental specifications that go beyond mandatory requirements. When a farmer fulfills them, he gets extra money.

Whether or not countries should be obliged to offer these so-called eco-schemes and how much money they should set aside for them has been debated to the end. The compromise now stipulates, among other things, that EU countries must set aside 20 percent of direct payments to farmers for organic regulation – including a two-year “learning phase”.

Late Tuesday evening, the European Parliament had also reached agreement on the main points of the reform. According to this, at least 30 percent of direct payments should be set aside for eco-regulation. (dpa, AFP)