The European Union will not make its decision this year in the event of Fitbit being bought out by Google

While Europe is demanding substantial concessions from Google, the American giant will have to be patient to know the content. The European Union has just announced that it will not make its decision this year related to Google’s acquisition of Fitbit.

The investigation into Fitbit’s buyout doesn’t end

It was almost a year ago: In November 2019, Google formalized the acquisition of Fitbit for $ 2.1 billion. An acquisition was skipped very quickly by the American authorities, but also by Europe. Regulators are concerned about how Google will use the data it collects from Fitbit smartwatches. In fact, this data could further strengthen the Mountain View giant’s position of dominance.

Even before knowing the final decision of the European Union, Google agreed to make certain concessions required by the European regulatory authorities. For example, the American company has agreed to restrict the use of Fitbit data for targeting advertisements and to strengthen control over this process. The company, run by Sundar Pichai, also supports other Android wristband manufacturers to offer its users various options.

Even today, Google is waiting for the final decision of the Union. Regulators had promised to make a decision before the end of 2020, but they have just announced that ultimately it won’t. The committee responsible for examining the files would like to take more time a priori. As I told you, a decision was expected at the end of the year, but it was postponed to January 8, 2021. In the meantime, Google can’t take advantage of the Fitbit acquisition.

The anti-Google noose continues to grow

Google is doing everything possible to ensure this investigation ends well. A few weeks ago, the American giant assured the European Union that this acquisition would allow it to collect data from Fitbit products rather than from connected watches. According to the American giant, the goal is to expand its catalog of connected objects under Android license.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the same concerns are growing. As part of this takeover, but especially as part of its activities in connection with Google search. The United States has decided to focus the cartel process on this particular activity by the American giant. A last-minute strategic change that should allow the Justice Department to crack down on Google. In the past few days, Japan also seemed determined to tackle GAFA.