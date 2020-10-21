WhatsApp Web adds audio and video calls

WhatsApp Web is getting better. The service, which enables WhatsApp to be used through an internet browser, has support for audio and video calls. It is already available in the mobile messaging application.

As can be seen in the screenshots, WhatsApp Web will show a small pop-up window when you receive a call. It is thus possible to accept or reject the call. When you make a call from the web version, a pop-up window will appear with the status of the call. In addition to making audio or video calls to individual contacts, you can also make group calls.

The discovery comes from WABetaInfo. The website suggests that the feature will likely be rolled out to users soon. In addition to being able to make calls through the web version, WhatsApp is expected to have “Linked Devices” support. With this feature, WhatsApp users can send and receive messages from their computer, Facebook portal or web browser.

For information: WhatsApp Web is a mirror of WhatsApp on the smartphone. It is not possible to use the web-only version. The smartphone and the computer must be on the same internet for the connection to be established.

