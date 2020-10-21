“Terrible Interference” in US Elections: Trump Cancels TV Interview – and Threatens Broadcast – Politics

Trump: Biden couldn’t handle the pandemic

US President Donald Trump, who has fallen on the defensive, accuses his Democratic rival Joe Biden of failing to cope with the coronavirus pandemic. “Biden will shut down the country, postpone vaccinations and extend the pandemic,” Trump said at a major campaign event on Saturday.

in the state of Michigan.

Although the number of infections is increasing there, his supporters did not adhere to the distance requirements. Some wore masks, some didn’t. Trump himself sees himself exposed to massive criticism of his handling of the pandemic, which has also eroded his popularity. Nationally, Biden has a clear lead over Trump in polls.

Trump is currently touring states he won in the 2016 election, but polls that could now fall to Democrats. Michigan is one of the states that, according to analysis by presidential advisers, could play a key role in the presidential election on Nov. 3.

Trump also attacked Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who he accused of dishonesty. He also downplayed a right-wing extremist conspiracy revealed by the FBI to kidnap Whitmer.

“This is exactly the rhetoric that my life, my family and the government[Michigans]Whitmer tweeted. In a statement, Biden said that all Trump had to offer the people of Michigan was more lies and red herring, but no plan to fight the virus.

The next stop on the incumbent’s campaign tour is the state of Wisconsin, which Trump also won in 2016 and which he is now in danger of losing. Monday it was supposed to go to Arizona, actually a Republican stronghold, but it could topple now. Biden, who has been on an election campaign alone in recent weeks due to the pandemic, stayed in his home state of Delaware on Saturday. (Reuters)