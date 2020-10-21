Dead Cells: The roguelike is entitled to the Legacy Update expansion (new bosses, skins, skills, biomes, etc.).

The great roguelike Dead Cells (App Store Link – 9.99 euros – iPhone / iPad), undoubtedly one of the iOS games of 2019, are entitled to the new major expansion Legacy Update already available on PC and consoles. The menu of this version 1.6 includes the Cell 5 boss, new weapons, new skills, skins, bosses, enemies, biomes, mutations, etc. What can you do with a title that has the peculiarity that it is very little boring (the dungeons will be procedurally created), make it even more interesting? If you haven’t downloaded Dead Cells on your iPhone yet, you know this is a hell of a big mistake unless you are genuinely gender blind. The game from the French studio Motion Twins is a jewel of its kind, with one of the most successful pixel art directions of this console / PC generation. Inevitable.

You’ve waited long enough, the free #LegacyUpdate for #DeadCells is here! But are you really ready for it?

🍎 https://t.co/osxJGZ97tI

🤖 https://t.co/CKofEG1ZJS pic.twitter.com/2Djf68dmHD

– Playdigious (@Playdigious) October 20, 2020