It is Sweden’s turn to ban Huawei and ZTE from its 5G network

In Sweden, on the occasion of the announcement of the companies selected for the allocation of 5G frequencies on October 20, the telecommunications authority PTS announced the ban on Huawei and ZTE products for their 5G network. China could take retaliatory measures against Huawei’s Swedish competitor Ericsson.

Swedish telecommunications companies have until 2025 to foreclose Huawei and ZTE

After the UK, it’s Sweden’s turn to ban Huawei and ZTE from its 5G network. The regulator PTS said he had followed the recommendations of the Swedish armed forces and security services. Klas Friberg, who is responsible for the latter, described China as “one of the greatest threats to Sweden,” reports the Financial Times. In particular, he accused China of having developed through “extensive information gathering and theft of technology, research and development”.

Recurring allegations made by the United States using its diplomatic weight to persuade Western countries to adopt its position. For its part, Huawei continues to plead for its innocence, stating through a spokesman that “there is no objective reason to support claims that Huawei poses a security threat”.

So far, Télé2, the country’s second largest telecommunications company, and Télénor, a public operator, have used Huawei technology for their 4G networks. You now have until January 1, 2025 to exclude the two Chinese companies from the “central functions” of the 5G network. That is, according to the PTS press release, “the functions of the radio access network, the transmission network, the core network and the service and maintenance network that are necessary to maintain the functionality of the network and electronic communication services provided by the license holder”.

The sanction against Ericsson in China is not that obvious

Like Huawei, China has decided that Sweden has no evidence of espionage by the two companies. The Chinese telecommunications regulator issued a statement on the same day as its European counterpart to strengthen oversight of foreign telecommunications companies in the Middle Kingdom. A threat to the Chinese contracts of Ericsson, a Swedish company and Huawei’s main competitor in 5G.

China has already threatened the export of Ericsson and Nokia products if Huawei is banned from the European Union. A decision that isn’t that obvious given that most of the two companies’ products are made in China. A large part of the 30,000 employees in Asia are based there. The next few weeks will tell whether the opinion of the Chinese regulator turns out to be retaliatory or not.