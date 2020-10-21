Now possible up to 15 years in prison: federal government decides more severe penalties for child abuse policy

The federal cabinet passed a bill in Berlin on Wednesday for heavier sentences for sexual violence against children. The distribution of so-called child pornography in particular is punished more severely.

The design also provides for more effective law enforcement, more prevention and better qualification of judicial authorities. In order to clearly identify the injustice of the crimes, the criminal code will no longer say “child sexual abuse” but “sexual violence against children” in the future.

The acts are no longer considered a crime, but a crime. The phrase “abuse” is inappropriate because it suggests that, according to the reasoning behind the concept, there is also a legal “use of children”.

The distribution and possession of photographs and films depicting sexual violence against children should be punishable by imprisonment from one year to 15 years. Before that, perpetrators were threatened with a prison sentence of six months to ten years.

[IfyouwanttohavethelatestnewsfromBerlinGermanyandtheworldliveonyourmobilephonewerecommendourappthatyoucandownloadhereforAppleandAndroiddevices)[WennSieaktuelleNachrichtenausBerlinDeutschlandundderWeltlcolleagues[AlsjehetlaatstenieuwsuitBerlijnDuitslandendewereldliveopjemobieletelefoonwilthebbenradenweonzeappaandiejehierkuntdownloadenvoorApple-enAndroid-apparaten)[WennSieaktuelleNachrichtenausBerlinDeutschlandundderWeltliveaufIhrHandyhabenwollenempfehlenwir IhnenunsereAppdieSie hierfürApple-undAndroid-Geräte herunterladenkönnen)

Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD) stated that the cabinet had decided on a comprehensive package “to fight these atrocities with all their might and to better protect children”. Child pornography does not go far enough.

Justice Minister Georg Eisenreich (CSU) is calling for at least three years in prison if someone “runs a forum that serves a large number of people to exchange or distribute child pornography,” as he told Bayerischer Rundfunk. Lambrecht’s bill only provides for one year in prison. Eisenreich argued, “Anyone who runs a marketplace for pediatric criminals will be behind bars for years.”

Georg Eisenreich, the Minister of Justice of Bavaria Photo: Image

The debate about more severe sentences was rekindled by the abuse cases in Bergisch Gladbach and Münster, which now included 21 suspects. Federal Justice Minister Lambrecht had initially rejected such demands from the Union and instead demanded better equipment for investigators, but changed course after persistent criticism.

The draft also provides for the introduction of special qualification requirements for family judges. The focus is on the psychological and pedagogical basic knowledge required of them. So you should train accordingly.

Pre-trial detention is easier for suspects to enforce

For more effective criminal prosecution, it should also be possible in the future to monitor telecommunications equipment during investigations into the acquisition or possession of child pornography. In the event of serious sexual violence, the suspect must be able to be taken into custody, even if there is no risk of escape or blackout.

“The bill is the right answer to terrible cases of abuse because it not only makes punishments considerably stricter, but also focuses on prevention,” said SPD members Dirk Wiese and Johannes Fechner. Because the actions often take place within the family, family judges are needed who can immediately identify dangerous situations. That is why the training courses are sensible.

The Union’s right-wing parliamentary spokesman Jan-Marco Luczak (CDU) described the draft as a “milestone in the fight for better protection of our children against sexual abuse”. The extension of the penalty framework is good and late. Victims of child sexual abuse are often traumatized for life. (epd, dpa)