Apple Glass: Sony would make the screens for the AR display

If we are to believe the highly respected Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun, Sony is involved in the making of Apple’s AR glasses (Apple Glass). Apple would have hired the Japanese giant to produce OLED screens for the AR / VR display (transparency functions?). Sony has some experience in the mini-screen area: the Tokyo company was one of the pioneers in this area with the Personal 3D Viewer HMZ and has recently developed the PlayStation VR, the first VR headset for the console. Playstation.

According to increasingly confirming rumors, the Apple Glass project is well advanced with several functional prototypes. According to the same sources, the Apple Glass is particularly compact and offers first-class AR rendering. On the other hand, the “leaks” differ on the device’s release date, according to some in 2021 and a year later for others.