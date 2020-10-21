Corona hotspot Berchtesgadener Land: Why no one needs Markus Söder’s index finger – politics

It is a popular tool in political debate: the outstretched index finger. It is usually used in one of two possible positions. Or standing upright like a flagpole in the sky, combined with a moral appeal: don’t do that! You have to go! Or it’s pointed forward like a dagger, combined with an accusation: it’s your fault! Failed!

Berlin recently had to listen to this accusation. As the number of corona infections skyrocketed early this month, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder immediately pulled out his index finger – and pointed it at Berlin. The situation in the capital is on the cusp of “no longer being controllable,” warned Söder. Typical left-green disturbance, that was the message. Particularly bad: the multicultural Neukölln, where insatiable partygoers and outrageous ‘clan weddings’ were blamed for the spread of the virus – while the good Bavarians with bleeding hearts, but for sheer reason, gave up Oktoberfest, hut fun and other traditional pleasures . You don’t have to!

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können]

Then came the corona outbreak in Berchtesgadener Land. The picture-postcard idyll of the southeastern Free State – conservative, arch-Catholic and ruled by the CSU almost from time immemorial – currently leads the Corona rankings for all of Germany. 813 infected people were last reported. The province is closed. Boat trips on the emerald green Königssee are prohibited. A cozy snack in the Watzmann-Haus is impossible until further notice. The hum-tata of the traditional bands – called off.

Since then, the index fingers have pointed back to Söder. Who is to blame for corona consumption in the foothills of the Alps? They can hardly be party-crazy youth gangs. You have to be very lucky to meet a representative of the U50 group in spas like Berchtesgaden. Partygoers from all over the world like in Berlin cannot be found here. The image in the pedestrian zones and taverns is dominated by retirees in German retired chic, in woolen vests and multifunctional coats. In most towns and cities, the rattling of blinds usher in sleep at the latest when the news is broadcast. The number of “clan weddings” has also been in the low single digit range for decades.

Bavarian prime minister and CSU boss Markus Söder Photo: Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Markus Söder’s index finger has to look for another target. He found it a few kilometers from Berchtesgaden, in the shadow of the Hohen Göll, a 2500 meter high limestone massif. There, on the other side of the state border, is the Austrian village of Kuchl, a hotspot with more than 100 infected people. The cause of the corona outbreak in neighboring Bavaria lies in this village, Söder says.

This is nonsense, of course. To get directly from Kuchl to Berchtesgaden, you need a day hike through the high mountains. Most of its 7,000 residents head to nearby Salzburg rather than Bavaria for shopping, beer, and other pleasures. But pointing a finger at the Ösis always attracts.

They are now being asked to avoid the streets in the “Deutsches Eck” with their cars – a popular demand that has been part of local politics in Berchtesgadener Land for years. The CSU also once sold its madness of the ‘foreigner toll’ here.

Of course, this does not help against the corona virus. The best remedy is still hygiene, ie wearing a mask, keeping your distance and washing your hands – including your index finger.