GravityRAT Spyware Now Attacking Macs (And How To Protect Yourself …)

The infamous GravityRAT spyware is now rampant on Mac and Android smartphones. This remote controlled Trojan (RAT stands for Remote Access Trojan) is a real all-rounder for the perfect little hacker. So GravityRAT can:

– Receive information about the system

– Search your computer for files and removable drives with the extensions .doc, .docx, .ppt, .pptx, .xls, .xlsx, .pdf, .odt, .odp and .ods and upload them to the servers

– get a list of running processes

– Intercept keystrokes

– take screenshots

– execute any shell commands

– Record sound

– Port scanner

The Kapersky company describes GravityRAT as “notorious” because of its enormous nuisance potential and is now perfectly “compatible” with macOS. Note, however, that there is an easy way to avoid this. The software suites Intego Security X9 (on sale for 24.99 euros) or Intego Mac Premium Bundle X9 (on sale for 39.99 euros) enable the detection and removal of spyware.