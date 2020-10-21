Why is Google rewriting the meta description tag?

When working on a website, there are several important elements to SEO. Under the latter we can quote the meta description. This HTML tag is considered the header of a website and can (ideally) be between 150 and 155 characters long. The content allows websites to be referenced and provides a quick overview of a page or website. When writing a page or an article, this is one of the essential elements for SEO! However, a recent study by Portent shows that in most cases (70%) Google rewrites the meta description.

Google uses the original meta description 30% of the time

An important figure who also has something sad about it. In fact, a lot of users spend time writing title tags, meta descriptions … ultimately not much as Google is overhauling everything! As a reminder, the most important information must consist of the first 100 characters and the meta must have a normal length, between 150 and 160 characters. In order to optimize your SEO strategy and benefit from real specialist knowledge, it is advisable to consult experts and especially an SEO agency.

This study by Portent was done on a list of 30,000 keywords. The idea was to see if the text of the SERP tag was included in the text of the meta description or not at all!

What about the results?

The results of the study are based on three criteria:

the first page of results the search volume the length of the query

On the first page of the search results, the study shows that the rewrite rate for meta descriptions is 71% on mobile devices and 69% on desktops. Therefore, the meta-description written at the base is only used 30% of the time.

It has also been observed that Google is rewriting the meta descriptions for positions 4 through 6. One explanation for this could be to increase the relevance of results 4 to 6 in order to get more clicks.

The higher the search volume for a keyword, the less likely it is that Google will rewrite the meta. The longer the result of the query, the more snippets do not use the originally written meta.

For a fully displayable meta description, it is advisable to write between 138 and 148 characters! With around 120 characters, there is less storage space on mobile devices than on the desktop. When Google rewrites a meta, it often shows between 160 and 167 characters on the desktop.

This study certainly shows that Google does not often include the content of the meta description tag in the snippet, but in no case should a meta description be written without this being important.