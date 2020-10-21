iPhone 12: 2 hours less battery life with 5G

Supporting 5G on the iPhone 12 has a significant impact on battery life. Tom’s Guide tests show that the autonomy has decreased by 20% compared to using it in 4G.

The site tested an iPhone 12 that was continuously surfing the Internet with the screen configured with a brightness of 150 nits. The device updates a site every 30 seconds. With 5G, the iPhone 12 lasted 8 hours and 25 minutes. The iPhone 12 Pro lasted 9 hours and 6 minutes in the same test. With 4G, the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro last 10 hours and 23 minutes and 11 hours and 24 minutes, respectively.

The same test was done with an iPhone 11 in 4G (obviously). The plane lasted 11 hours and 16 minutes. The iPhone 11 Pro took 10 hours and 24 minutes.

Tom’s Guide takes the opportunity to make a comparison with Android smartphones. With the iPhone 12, Apple does slightly worse than the competition in terms of battery life, especially with 5G.

As a reminder, a similar situation existed when 4G was launched. The autonomy was less than that of 3G. This year, Apple is offering different modes for the iPhone 12. In one mode, the iPhone can only use 5G when it deems it necessary. This depends, for example, on the application used.