How to generate in-store traffic with mobile-to-store

There are figures that leave no room for doubt: 75% of French people have a smartphone and 87% of them regularly connect to the Internet. We also know that 65% of shopping trips start mobile. What to Expect, the Potential of the Mobile-to-Store Market. Ad4Screen, a 100% mobile marketing and media agency, presents their whitepaper to understand how to develop a mobile-to-store strategy. The agency has had several great successes with clients such as Lapeyre, Sephora and Buffalo Grill.

DOWNLOAD THE WHITE PAPER

Mobile-to-Store, ROPO … what is it?

Mobile-to-store is a marketing technique that increases POS traffic through virtual promotions for mobile devices. Several goals can be pursued within such a strategy. A company can try to help the customer find their way around, invite them to a store through an action, create personalized offers in real time, or even provide support during and after the purchase.

In the same category

OroCommerce x Synolia, Gartner Recognized BtoB Ecommerce Bet!

This white paper describes in detail the increasingly common phenomenon of ROPO (Research Online, Purchase Offline). For example, we know that 75% of internet users who do a local search on a smartphone go to a store within 24 hours. It should also be mentioned that 81% of internet users are mobile to make sure their product is available in their store before going to the point of sale.

DOWNLOAD THE WHITE PAPER There’s no secret: in order to develop an effective mobile-to-store strategy, it is important to surprise, seduce, and support your prospects for transition. This can be done through different channels: social networks, display or native ads. After you’ve defined a virtual geographic area, members of your target audience can receive a notification as soon as they enter that area to attract them to the business.

Finally, with the mobile-to-store you can introduce your application in an interactive way and offer your potential customers a differentiated experience in order to seduce your competitors’ customers. The idea is to bring out the mobile user in your graphical universe. Specifically, this can be done by moving the cursor towards visual creations. In a nutshell, learn more by downloading the Ad4Screen whitepaper.

DOWNLOAD THE WHITE PAPER