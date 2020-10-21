Europe Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape And Forecasts To 2027 ||Alcon, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Ellex, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

Ophthalmology drugs & devices market is expected to grow in the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market for USD 13.81 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% over the above-mentioned forecast period. The growth of Europe ophthalmology drugs & devices market is attributed to growing incidences of eye diseases.

The major players of Europe ophthalmology drugs & devices market covered in the report are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Alcon, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Carl Zeiss AG, Ellex, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., NIDEK CO., LTD, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, TOPCON CORPORATION, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, Allergan, EssilorLuxottica, IRIDEX Corporation and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. among other regional and domestic players. The market share data in this report is available only for Europe. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2020 to 2027 has been provided to determine the market potential.

Market Drivers:

Rising aged population along with increasing occurrence of obesity and diabetes with technical advancements in the field of ophthalmology are some of the key factors that will impact this markets growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Market Restraints:

Increasing expense of healthcare along with strict guidelines of FDA for drug approval are some key factors which restrain the market growth.

Europe Ophthalmology Drugs & Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market is segmented on the basis of device, drugs and drug delivery types. Such categories allow you to evaluate progress in different niche exchanges and consumer strategy approaches and define the main areas of operation, as well as help you uncover the main difference between your target markets.

Based on the device, ophthalmology drugs & devices market is mainly segmented into three notable segments: surgical device, diagnostic & monitoring device and vision care. Ophthalmology drugs & devices market is further segmented on the basis of surgical device into glaucoma surgery devices, cataract surgery devices, refractive surgery devices, vitreoretinal surgery devices, other surgical devices.

Glaucoma surgery devices segment is further sub-segmented into glaucoma drainage devices (GDD), stents and implants, glaucoma lasers and glaucoma systems. Cataract surgery devices segment is sub-segmented into intraocular lens (IOL), ophthalmic viscoelastic devices (OVD) and phacoemulsification devices.

Refractive surgery devices segment is sub-segmented into excimer laser, YAG laser, microkeratome and femtosecond laser. Vitreoretinal surgery devices segment is sub-segmented into vitrectomy machines, photocoagulation lasers and illumination devices. Ophthalmology drugs & devices market is further segmented on the basis of diagnostic and monitoring device into optical coherence tomographers (OCT) scanners, fundus cameras, slit lamps, visual field analyzers/perimeters, wavefront aberrometers, ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, ophthalmoscopes, tonometers, autorefractors/phoropters, keratometers, corneal topographers, retinoscope, pachymeter, specular microscope, biometers, optotype projectors and dioptometers. Europe ophthalmology drugs & devices market is further segmented on the basis of vision care into spectacles and contact lens.

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is a medical technology tool used to test ocular structures. The data is then used by physicians / doctors to determine the pacing of disease conditions and to validate clinical diagnosis. Subsequent OCT scans are used to test the effectiveness of diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration and glaucoma treatment.

Based on the drugs, ophthalmology drugs & devices market is segmented into dry eye drugs, retinal disorders drugs, ophthalmic anti-allergy/inflammatory/infective drugs, drugs by use of preservation and anti-glaucoma drugs. Each segment is further sub segmented into existing and pipeline drugs. And drugs by use of preservation is sub-segmented into preserved drugs and preservative free drugs.

Based on the drug delivery types, ophthalmology drugs & devices market is divided into capsules & tablets, gels, eye drops, eye ointment and eye solutions.

