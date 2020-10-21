Global Pendred Syndrome Market In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis By  Nobelpharma Co., Ltd, Sensorion, Advanced Bionics AG, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Cochlear Ltd, Sonova

Global Pendred syndrome Market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emgerence of drugs used to treat risk associated with Pendred syndrome such as goiter and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

The analysis and estimations conducted via this Pendred Syndrome business report help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values. This report is a wonderful guide for an actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better business strategies. The report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. The insights provided in the Pendred Syndrome market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Pendred syndrome market are Nobelpharma Co., Ltd, Sensorion, Advanced Bionics AG, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Cochlear Ltd, Sonova, GAES, Demant A/S, Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd, GN Store Nord A/S, Amplifon, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc, Elkon Pvt. Ltd, Rion Co. , Ltd, Starkey and others.

Market Drivers

Family history of Pendred syndrome is driving the growth of the market

Advancement in cochlear implantation and hearing kits can improve the hearing is enhancing the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Unaffordability and inaccessibility of cochlear implant to many underserve population can act as a restricting factor in the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Sensorion received the Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the FDA to proceed with arazasetron besylate (formally known as SENS-401) for the treatment of sudden sensorineural hearing loss. This drug is also received an Orphan Drug designation in the Europe. With this IND approval, company can initial trials on human subject and if trial successful, SENS-401 could be a safe and effective treatment options for underserved patient population.

In July 2019, Nobelpharma Co., Ltd in collaboration with Keio University is developing Rapalimus (formally known as NPC-12), for the treatment of Pendred syndrome. Rapalimus is in phase I/IIa clinical trial. If trial successful, it will be first ever approved drug for the treatment of Pendred syndrome.

Segmentation: Global Pendred Syndrome Market

By Treatment

Cochlear Implant

Hearing Aids

Radioactive Iodine

By Route of Administration

Oral

Implantation

By Diagnosis

Genetic Testing

Perchlorate Washout Test

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Otolaryngologist

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

