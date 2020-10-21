Global Neglected Tropical Disease Market Share, Insights, Demand, Covid-19 Impact, Segmentation And Outlook Upto 2027||Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd

Neglected tropical disease market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing number of programs to tackle NTD is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The analysis and estimations conducted via this Neglected Tropical Disease business report help to get an idea about the product launches, future products, joint ventures, marketing strategy, developments, mergers and acquisitions and effect of the same on sales, marketing, promotions, revenue, import, export, and CAGR values. This report is a wonderful guide for an actionable ideas, enhanced decision-making and better business strategies. The report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. The insights provided in the Neglected Tropical Disease market research report are based upon SWOT analysis on which businesses can rely confidently.

The major players covered in the neglected tropical disease market report are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Neglected Tropical Disease Market Scope and Market Size

Neglected tropical disease market is segmented on the basis of disease and product. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of disease, the neglected tropical disease market is segmented into dengue, rabies, trachoma, buruli ulcer, yaws, leprosy, chagas disease, human african trypanosomiasis, leishmaniases, soil-transmitted helminthiases and others.

Based on product, the neglected tropical disease market is segmented into drugs & vaccines.

Market Drivers:-

Increasing initiative by the government

Growing awareness about the NTD and increasing cases of NTD in tropical & subtropical countries

Increasing cases of Buruli ulcers and dengue worldwide

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Manufacturers

Market Size by Type

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Key Findings

Appendix

