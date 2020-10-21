Pokémon Go: “realistic” AR activities for players from level 20

Pokémon Go (App Store Link – Free – iPhone / iPad) players who have reached level 20 (or higher) can now access AR activities based on real-world items. PokéStops with the AR Mapping Tag offer additional “tasks” which are therefore only intended for level 20 players. The player will be asked to scan the area shown by rotating around the PokéStop for about 20 to 30 seconds. Certain elements of the real world (statue, fountain, panels, etc.) that are placed at the location of the PokéStop thus become AR elements with which the player can now interact. Please note that children under the age of 13 do not have access to this function for health reasons. The explanation is a little strange, but it is.

An exciting feature is coming! You will soon be able to experience Pokémon GO in a whole new way with AR mapping tasks. https://t.co/zgYEasjFFx pic.twitter.com/VQzSZpttc7

