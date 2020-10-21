Further corona requirements in Bavaria: Söder announces curfew from 9pm for hotspots – politics

The number of infections in Bavaria had recently risen significantly, and the state government is now responding: Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has announced that events will be limited to a maximum of 50 participants and a curfew from 9pm.

This should take effect if the number of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants is exceeded within seven days. Söder said this in a government statement on the corona crisis in the state parliament in Munich on Wednesday. According to Söder, there should be exceptions for services and demonstrations.

According to Söder, all types of events are affected differently by the restriction to 50 participants. Until now, Bavaria has been limited to 100 spectators inside and 200 outside, with assigned and marked seats that is twice as much.

The previous Bavarian corona traffic light had only two levels: from a value of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a few days, it is yellow – after that in the respective regions there are automatically stricter mask requirements, stricter contact restrictions and a curfew in restaurants from 11 p.m.

With a value of 50, the traffic light turns red, then regionally stricter contact restrictions apply and restaurants must close earlier, at 10 p.m. With the new “dark red” level from the value 100, restaurants must close at 9 pm.

Recently, more and more regions in Bavaria and also in Germany had exceeded 50, in some cases significantly. According to Söders, eight districts and independent towns in Bavaria have now even crossed the 100 mark. The leader was – from Tuesday – according to the State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL) the district of Berchtesgadener Land, followed by the district of Rottal-Inn and the city of Augsburg. (dpa)