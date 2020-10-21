Snapchat hits new heights in the third quarter of 2020

In the midst of a global pandemic, Snapchat is doing better than ever. The parent company, Snap Inc, has released its report for the third quarter of 2020. The least we can say is that all the lights are green: the number of users has increased, the market capitalization is breaking records, and the revenue generated has exceeded all expectations.

249 million users per day and revenue of $ 687.7 million

In the third quarter of 2020, Snapchat had 249 million daily active users, 11 million more than in the previous quarter and 20 million more than at the beginning of the year. Spectacular growth that again surpasses all analysts’ forecasts and owes the Snap in particular to Generation Z users from the US, UK and France.

Snap earnings are off: Snapchat added 11 million new users this quarter pic.twitter.com/tUXzKPqwEd

– Karissa Bell (@karissabe) October 20, 2020

What’s even more impressive is that the company’s revenue was up 52% ​​year-over-year: From July to September 2020, Snap achieved revenue of $ 687.7 million. Again, analysts had underestimated the capabilities of the social network and “only” expected 557 million US dollars.

Additionally, Snap’s stock market shares rose 20% following the unveiling of that excellent quarterly record, bringing the company’s capitalization to over $ 50 billion. A record since joining Wall Street in 2017.

What’s the success of Snapchat?

Snapchat attributes this resounding success to the overhaul of its Android application in 2019, but also to its augmented reality lenses, which encourage user engagement on the platform. Evan Spiegel, CEO of the company, stated: “Augmented Reality was introduced faster than expected and we feel well positioned to take advantage of the many opportunities that lie ahead. In particular, the example of the anime lens is worth mentioning, which saw more than 3 billion shares in its first week.

For Jeremi Gorman, Snap’s chief commercial officer, the advertiser boycott of Facebook is no stranger to his company’s revenue surge. He explains, “As brands and other organizations used this period of uncertainty as an opportunity to measure their advertising spend, many brands have sought to target their marketing efforts on platforms that share their corporate values.” . He adds, “It gave us the opportunity to connect with advertisers and agencies in real time to ensure that our existing partners as well as new prospects understood our offering in terms of our values.”