After a fatal knife attack: the suspect from Dresden would be an Islamist – politics

Suspected terrorism in Dresden: Two weeks ago, a 20-year-old Syrian apparently killed two tourists in central Dresden with a kitchen knife. According to “Spiegel” the arrested suspect is a violent extremist. The man was therefore known to the Saxon security authorities as a threat.

The suspect had previously been sentenced to more than two years in prison for inciting a serious act of violence that threatened the state. According to the court, the rejected asylum seeker would have recruited members for the so-called “Islamic State” (IS).

According to information from “Spiegel”, the alleged perpetrator came to Germany five years ago and is said to have increasingly turned to IS. Moreover, the suspect should have thought of an attack. In the knife attack two weeks ago, a 55-year-old Krefeld died, his 53-year-old companion from Cologne survived the attack. (Teaspoon)