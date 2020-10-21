After the attack on Samuel Paty: old wounds open again in France – politics

Even five days after history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded, France has hardly any other topic: the threat of terrorism and the influence of Islamism in the school institution, which is one of the pillars of the republic in the neighboring country. The alleged Islamist attack on 47-year-old Paty has pushed the other major problem – the health emergency imposed a week ago due to the pandemic – into the background.

In a tribute to Paty, Brigitte Macron explained what the teaching profession entails. In the words of the wife of the head of state, everyone for the school classes is about ‘opening the doors’ for the students. Teachers should develop the students’ ‘critical spirit’, wrote the ‘Première Dame’, who herself had taught in French and Latin.

In France, the principle of the separation of religion and state has been in effect since 1905. When it comes to maintaining this secularism, the teaching staff in schools seems to be increasingly facing problems. In an interview with the newspaper “Le Parisien”, a primary school teacher in the Val d’Oise department in northern France complained that she had been criticized by a Muslim father for asking the students to mention animals on a farm, for the word to put “pig” in the mouth. The teacher then declined to report the incident because she could not expect support from her superiors, said the person concerned.

Samuel Paty had shown caricatures of Mohammed from the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” to illustrate the subject of freedom of expression in a suburb of Paris and fell victim to a smear campaign on the Internet. The alleged perpetrator, an 18-year-old with Chechen roots, was shot dead by police in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine last Friday. Seven people were brought before an anti-terrorist judge on Wednesday. Among them was the father of a schoolgirl who started the smear campaign on the online network Facebook.

The man’s daughter had previously falsely claimed to her father that the teacher showed a nude photo of Mohammed. According to the current state of the investigation, the girl was not even present at the class in question. After his internet rants, the father had received a call from the alleged hit man. Before the terrorist attack, the two were in contact via the online WhatsApp service.

The Islamist Sefrioui is known to the security authorities

Militant Islamist Abdelhakim Sefrioui, known to security authorities since the 1990s, was also interrogated on Wednesday. He had posted a video after speaking with the school administration in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine. In it, he had stated that he had demanded Paty’s “immediate release”.

Interior Minister Darmanin provoked statements about kosher and halal products

The death of the history teacher in France is now opening the same wounds that many had hoped would finally be closed with the current trial of the 2015 attack on Charlie Hebdo magazine. Instead, well-known discussions about the actual and rather perceived self-isolation of Muslims in French society break out again. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin was “shocked” that supermarket shelves were sorted in such a way as to specifically address members of individual religious communities. By that he meant the separation of kosher and halal products. The president of the National Assembly, Richard Ferrand, reacted with the ironic remark that his groceries also include regional culinary products from Brittany.

The head of the right-wing extremist “Rassemblement National”, Marine Le Pen, wants to run in the 2022 presidential elections. Photo: AFP

Marine Le Pen is waiting for her chance in 2022

Despite such attempts at reconciliation, the signs point to political confrontation. In view of the attack, the chairman of the extreme right-wing “Rassemblement National”, Marine Le Pen, called for an increase in funds for the police and gendarmerie. At the same time, she called for an “immediate moratorium on immigration and naturalization”. Current President Emmanuel Macron managed to throw Marine Le Pen off the field in the second round of the 2017 presidential election. Le Pen is now more determined than ever to run in the next 2022 presidential election.