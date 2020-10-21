Federal and State Corona Measures: Markus Söder’s Transparent Diversion Maneuver – Politics

You think the man has changed from – say – politician to responsible politician. And did he? Not exactly. In any case, this is a judgment that can be heard by the prime ministers, among others, about colleague Markus Söder. Especially from the ranks of the CDU.

Since the CSU boss has been campaigning for his own internal union to keep all options open for further career steps, his versatility has once again been demonstrated. At the time of the outbreak of the corona pandemic, he was still chairman of the prime minister’s conference, but Söder could not move quickly with the containment measures, so he thought federalism was fine.

Today, after resigning, the Bavarian head of government offers to give headquarters more decision-making rights. It is not only his colleagues in the federal states and members of the Bavarian state parliament who fear their constitutional influence and rub their eyes in surprise.

Although: no one should be surprised. As head of the prime minister’s conference, Söder cared little about the commonality of the countries in the action against Corona. Why now? Where his ambitions are clearly aimed at the federal government. There it would be very useful if Chancellor Söder could present himself as manager in future pandemics.

Bavaria still has the highest number of infections

A bit like a Chancellor Gerhard Schröder managed to score against the CSU Chancellor Edmund Stoiber during the flood of 2002. Moreover, Söder is distracting from the performance “at home” with his ever new progress and attacks, thus on the weighing FDP.

The courts can decide how they want, he wants to be the most decisive of all politicians anchored in the consciousness of the (federal) population. But Wolfgang Kubicki, Federal Vice President of the FDP and Vice President of the Bundestag, rightly pointed out: Bavaria has the highest rate of infections and the highest death rate.

That is why not only the free Democrat Kubicki urges him to take care of the country in which he has political responsibility. There are quite a few people in the CDU who think the same way. The mood turns against Söder.