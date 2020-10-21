Uncategorized
Surgical Retractors Market Share By BD, Stryker, DJO Global, TERUMO CORPORATION
Global Surgical Retractors Market By Product Type (Hand Retractors, Self-Retaining Retractors, Table-Mounted Retractor, Wire Retractors, Finger Retractor, Ribbon Retractor), Design (Fixed or Flat Frame Retractors, Angled or Curved Frame Retractors, Blade or Elevated-Tipped Retractors), Product Usage (Tissue Handling & Dissection, Fluid Swabbing), Application (Abdominal Applications, Cardiothoracic Applications, Orthopedic Applications, Obstetric & Gynecological Applications, Urological Applications, Head, Neck & Spinal Applications, Aesthetic Surgical Applications, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics & Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Maternity & Fertility Centers), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 Global Surgical Retractors Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.75 billion to an estimated value of USD 3.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures.
Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-surgical-retractors-market
Some of the major competitors currently working in the surgical retractors market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medtronic, BD, Stryker, DJO Global, TERUMO CORPORATION, Henry Schein, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences, Sklar Surgical Instruments, BR Surgical, The Cooper Companies Inc., Thompson Surgical, Globus Medical Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., MicroSurgical Technology and Medline Industries, Inc., Others.
Market Definition: Global Surgical Retractors Market
During surgical procedures, surgical retractor is used by surgeons and physicians so that they can hold the incision or wound open and can get better visibility by expanding & holding the surgical incision resulting in access to the exposed area. Surgical instruments are divided into four major characteristics, cutting & dissecting, clamping & occluding, retracting & exposing and grasping & holding. Surgical retractors are also used to hold the back of tissue or organ.
Market Drivers
- Increasing geriatric population is driving the growth of this market.
- Increasing personal care awareness among people has led to increase in the number of plastic surgeries globally; this is expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints
- High cost of the products is restraining the market
- Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS)
Segmentation: Global Surgical Retractors Market
By Product Type
- Hand Retractors
- Self-Retaining Retractors
- Table- Mounted Retractor
- Wire Retractors
- Finger Retractor
- Ribbon Retractor
By Design
- Fixed or Flat Frame Retractors
- Angled or Curved Frame Retractors
- Blade or Elevated-tipped Retractors
By Product Usage
- Tissue Handling and Dissection
- Fluid Swabbing
By Application
- Abdominal Applications
- Cardiothoracic Applications
- Orthopedic Applications
- Obstetric & Gynecological Applications
- Urological Applications
- Head, Neck, & Spinal Applications
- Aesthetic Surgical Applications
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics & Surgical Centers
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Maternity & Fertility Centers
By Usage
- Reusable
- Disposable
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Order a Copy of Global Surgical Retractors Market Report @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-surgical-retractors-market
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 20199, DJO Global announced the launch of their ADAPTABLE Surgical Arm which is a fully sterile, surgeon-controlled leg and retractor holder. It can reduce the number the number of assistant in the operating room and can work with any operating table. It is very easy to set; transport and store as it weigh approximately 10 pounds.
- In January 2018, QSpine announced the launch of their new single use retractor SURE which offer surgeons a radiolucent, modular, single use retractor which illuminates the surgical site with integrated LED light cartridges attached to the blades. It saves time and money as it eliminates the use of sterilization and cleaning because their retractors are meant for one-time use only.
Competitive Analysis:
Global surgical retractors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of surgical retractors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global surgical retractors market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
Table Of Contents: Global Surgical Retractors Market
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
Download Detailed TOC @ https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-surgical-retractors-market