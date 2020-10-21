The photographer Austin Mann praised the photographic capabilities of the iPhone 12 Pro

As every year, Apple delivered its new iPhones to professional photographer Austin Mann. And once again, dear Austin is pretty confident, even very confident in the photo and video capabilities of the iPhone 12 Pro while waiting to test the iPhone 12 Pro Max (available in November). The photographer mainly praises the night mode of the ultra-wide sensor, a mode that was not found on the same sensor on the iPhone 11 Pro. The results are convincing to say the least:

The iPhone 12 Pro seems to be able to compete with the Pixel for starry sky photos. The main sensor (aperture 1: 1.6 equivalent 26 mm) shows remarkable improvements:

One of the most spectacular shots is without a doubt this portrait, taken at night (and without a tripod). The only light source here is … from the iPhone screen:

The panorama mode always delivers convincing results:

These other images (loose this time) show the performance of 10-bit HDR:

The photos on the iPhone 12 Pro Max promise to be even more impressive (for mobile photos). The 12 Pro Max benefits from a new sensor-based stabilization system and a larger main sensor that can restore 47% additional brightness.