After criticism from Markus Söder: the Corona app just needs more active users – politics

Markus Söder apparently has a problem with the Corona warning app. She is a “toothless tiger,” he slanders, because she has hardly any “warning effect.” The Bavarian Prime Minister is calling for a “digital update” for the app. He leaves open what that should look like. Which says a lot about the content of Söder’s claim: it is the transparent attempt to present yourself a second time as a doer in the crisis.

The “warning effect” that Söder talks about can be achieved through voluntary action and as many users as possible. The German Corona warning app has refrained from centrally storing data. Refraining from government collection of highly personal data was a successful confidence-building measure. The German app may have had teething problems. And it is of course annoying when new bugs keep appearing months after publication. In general, however, the German app has set standards in Europe: no other digital pandemic control tool has been downloaded more often than the German alert app.

There are good reasons why the app’s creators haven’t followed the authoritarian lure of coercion and centralization. You cannot oblige citizens to download – that would be a serious violation of personal rights. So you have to motivate people to participate voluntarily. This is not a holiday prose, but an empirical value from the past six months.

For example, the French warning app forced its users to release data for central storage. With less than two million downloads, it turned out to be a flop. The German app, on the other hand, has already been downloaded almost 20 million times.

Most of all, the app needs more users

What the app really needs is even more users. According to experts, it is already effective when actively used by 15 percent of Germans. But the more there are, the better. And a greater willingness on the part of citizens to input positive corona test results into the software would further increase effectiveness. However, the necessary confidence in the software cannot be achieved through app populism. On the contrary, at a new height of the pandemic, Söder is causing inappropriate doubts to be sown.