Amazon launches early access to Luna, its own cloud gaming service

Amazon Luna was announced last September and aims to compete with xCloud services from Microsoft or Stadia from Google with a relatively aggressive positioning. We learned this week that Amazon has just started the early access phase. In other words, a small fraction of users will have access to the service prior to its global roll out. If the company states that it will be rolling out this trial to more users in the coming months, it is currently reserving a limited number of American subscribers for the Luna + offering, which is currently on sale for $ 6 per month.

This offer currently unlocks access to more than 50 games, said Amazon, and should soon be supplemented by another offer. This time, access to titles from French publisher Ubisoft will be unlocked, including the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed. Valhalla.

Hundreds of thousands of people have signed up for early access

In total, several hundred thousand people signed up for Luna’s early access in September, says Amazon. The first users of the service are now probably a few thousand at most. The opportunity for Amazon to receive valuable feedback anyway and thus measure the performance of its (very young) cloud gaming platform and at the same time correct inevitable errors.

Thank you to everyone who requested an invitation to Amazon Luna. We are overwhelmed by the response. 💜 We are continuously granting early access from today.

– Amazon Luna (@amazonluna) October 20, 2020

Remember, Luna works on Fire TV, PC, and Mac. The platform is also accessible on iPhone and iPad, but only through a web portal (and not through a dedicated application). As Engadget points out, Luna will soon also be available for Android. On the controller side, Amazon offers its own controller for 50 US dollars, the “Luna Controller”, which can process voice commands thanks to the directly integrated personal assistant from Amazon Alexa. Jeff Bezos’ company still allows players to use any Bluetooth controller that is compatible with the above devices.