IPad Air 4 Reviews: A Cheaper iPad Pro for Everyone

After testing the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro yesterday, it’s time to give the iPad Air 4 a try. The tablet will be available for purchase on October 23. Apple presented it during a keynote last month.

The various tests agree that the iPad Air 4 is the best tablet for most people. The performance of the A14 chip is there and the design is similar to that of the iPad Pro. Some features are also similar between the two products. However, some criticize the price increase compared to the previous model.

IPad Air 4 reviews

For The Verge, this iPad Air 4 is the iPad that you can buy from the full range. He ticks all the boxes.

For Engadget, the new iPad Air is fast (performance and speed via WLAN), offers good battery life and should come close to the iPad Pro. The site notes that the tablet still has no face recognition and only two speakers. Plus, if you start taking accessories with you, costs can rise quickly.

Forbes, this iPad Air is fantastic for its price. The website likes that the tablet is generally close to the iPad Pro, especially in terms of design. The use of Touch ID on the lock button is also appreciated.

For GQ, the new iPad Air is ideal in this time of teleworking. “It’s the kind of luxury that could really benefit your office layout.”

For Pocket-Lint, the iPad Air 4 is cheaper than the iPad Pro and still remains of interest to the majority of users. The site advertises performance, Touch ID usage, and trackpad support. On the other hand, he criticizes the lack of Face ID, the fact that there is no 128 GB option, and that the accessories are expensive.

For T3, the iPad Air 4 is the iPad Pro, the functions of which are reserved for only a small number of users. In other words, it’s the ideal tablet for the general public. The site criticizes the lack of an OLED or 120 Hz screen and speaks of “mediocre” cameras.

For TechCrunch, the iPad Air 4 shares the same philosophy as the iPad Pro and offers the best of features.

For TechRadar, the iPad Pro has little interest in view of the offers of the new iPad Air. The site criticizes the quality of the front camera.

For Tom’s Guide, it’s simply the best tablet. The site speaks of a cheaper iPad Pro.

Release date and price

The iPad Air 4 is available from 669 euros. Here are some links to buy it:

Videos of the iPad Air 4