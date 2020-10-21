Democrats also want to amend section 230

According to Anna Eshoo and Tom Malinowski, two representatives of the United States Democratic Party, the algorithms used by social networks, particularly the Facebook group, are promoting a rise in extremism across the country. The two lawmakers believe that social networks, in their current use, would deprive American citizens of their constitutional rights. They believe Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which guarantees freedom of expression on the Internet, needs to be redesigned.

Democrats and Republicans eventually agree on an issue

A few days ago, the two Democratic lawmakers submitted a bill to the US Congress. The law is called the Protecting Americans from Dangerous Algorithms Act and is designed to regulate web services that affect more than 50 million users. Social networks are obviously one of them. According to Anna Eshoo and Tom Malinowski, platforms that use “radicalizing” algorithms should not benefit from complete immunity as they do today. This bill specifically targets content promoted by algorithms involved in acts of terrorism.

A current case reflects the submitted invoice. A racial injustice has taken place in Kenosha, Wisconsin. In the process, Facebook is accused of promoting violence by “giving right-wing militias the power to use extreme violence and deprive plaintiffs of their civil rights”.

A 17-year-old man killed two men and injured another with a semi-automatic weapon during a demonstration related to the Black Lives Matter movement. A Facebook event is the origin of the tragedy … The Kenosha Guard, a group of white nationalists, had formed a group to encourage participants to bring weapons. This group has been reported over 455 times but has not been deleted from Facebook.

Section 230: the current topic

In 1996, Anna Eshoo had participated in drafting the law that codified Section 230 into federal law. He explains: “I am still a strong advocate of the rationale of online language learning. However, algorithmic promotion of content that radicalizes individuals is a new problem that requires an update of the law by Congress. “His colleague Tom Malinowski specifies this:” In other words, algorithms and social networks globally feed us more fearful versions of what we fear and more hateful versions of what we hate. “

In the midst of the presidential campaign, Section 230 is a hot topic in the United States. Donald Trump has started a real fight against social networks and especially against Twitter. Just a few days ago, the FCC announced that it would go in the direction of Trump and thus the Democrats to regulate social networks. The immunity so cherished so much by the giants of the internet may be a distant memory in just a few months.