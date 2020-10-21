So far only “cold symptoms”: Minister of Health Spahn infected with the corona virus – politics

It met another top politician, one central to the pandemic in Germany: Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for the coronavirus early Wednesday afternoon. This was announced by his ministry. He is the first federal minister proven to be infected. Spahn had attended the cabinet meeting that morning.

According to a spokesman, members of the federal government do not need to be quarantined. A government spokesperson said the cabinet met in accordance with hygiene and clearance rules, which were intended to ensure that quarantine of other or even all participants would not be necessary, even if a person is present who later positive. test.

In pictures of the cabinet meeting, Spahn can be seen with mouth and nose protection like the other cabinet members. The masks are off at the table.

“Conditions in the Federal Chancellery and in particular in the international conference hall, where the weekly cabinet meetings take place, have been particularly optimized with regard to infection protection and have been monitored by the Berlin-Mitte health service,” the spokesman continued. The cabinet meets there at a large round table. Several places are available between the participants.

Spahn “immediately fell into domestic isolation,” his ministry said. So far, the minister has only developed “cold symptoms”. “All contacts will be kept informed.”

Angela Merkel (CDU) chaired the cabinet meeting. Photo: Markus Schreiber / AP-Pool / dpa

Time and again, top German politicians had to be quarantined because of risk encounters. At the start of the pandemic in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) was also in quarantine at home for almost two weeks as a precaution because she had been vaccinated by a doctor who was found to be infected with the corona virus shortly afterwards.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier hit it Saturday. The reason was the positive test by a bodyguard. Two tests with the head of state have since been negative.

Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) had already been quarantined on Monday because of a warning via the Corona app. Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas (SPD) and Minister of Economy Peter Altmaier (CDU) also temporarily isolated themselves at the end of September. A bodyguard at Maas has also been infected. Altmaier was quarantined as a precaution because an employee of an EU minister who was present with him at an EU Trade Council meeting in Berlin had tested positive. (with dpa, Reuters)