First disassembly of the iPhone 12 in video

Two days before the phone was marketed, the iPhone 12 was demolished. It is offered by Hic Tech who will take care of removing each component. We’ll have to wait for iFixit (or another) for technical explanations.

The video compares the components of the iPhone 12 with those of the iPhone 11. We therefore note that the OLED screen of the iPhone 12 is slightly thinner than the LCD screen of the iPhone 11. Apple was also able to change the size of the haptic engine (Taptic Engine ) to reduce.

By shutting down, the runway can confirm that the iPhone 12 has a battery with a capacity of 2,815 mAh. In comparison, the iPhone 11 has a 3,110 mAh battery. However, Apple assures us: the autonomy of the two smartphones is identical. That’s up to 17 hours of video playback and up to 65 hours of audio playback. The iPhone 12 offers 11 video streams compared to 10 hours for the iPhone 11.

According to Apple, the iPhone 12 is 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% lighter than the iPhone 11. We can see that adjustments have indeed been made to allow for a slightly more compact format. In both cases, the screen is 6.1 inches.

The iPhone 12 will be available the day after tomorrow from 909 euros. The iPhone 12 Pro, which will also be available from Friday, costs from 1,159 euros.