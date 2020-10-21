Understand all about the trial version waiting for google

Google is being sued by the US government in what may be the largest antitrust lawsuit of the 21st century. Mountain View is particularly accused of exercising an overwhelming monopoly in the field of search engines and of leaving no room for its competitors.

What is Google being criticized for?

These lawsuits have been floating over Google for a few months, and this time around we’re not sure the tech giant can get away with it as easily as it did in 2013. Back then, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was an American agency responsible for overseeing anti-competitive practices and filing lawsuits against it dropping the company for promising to make concessions and change its behavior. He was criticized on his search engine for not distinguishing enough between organic results and paid links. Seven years later it is still difficult for internet users to distinguish advertisements from “normal” links …

The new lawsuits were initiated after 16 months of investigation, and the lawsuit will be directed against the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the states of Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky. of Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Montana against Google. To sue the company, the American authorities appealed Section 2 of the Sherman Antitrust Act of 1890. They accuse him of using anti-competitive behavior to dominate the search engine industry and preventing the emergence of rivals:

“Twenty years ago, Google became Silicon Valley’s darling as an up and coming startup with an innovative method of searching the evolving internet. That google has long been gone. Today’s Google is a custodian of its monopoly on the internet and one of the richest companies in the world. Google has used anti-competitive tactics to maintain and expand its monopoly in the search market. Search advertising and search text advertising, the cornerstones of his empire ”.

Indeed, it is the Google search engine that is at the center of the American government’s allegations. The complaint document describes how Mountain View has signed multi-billion dollar deals with other technology giants. In particular, Google had signed an agreement with Apple so that the search engine could be installed by default on browsers and devices from other companies. For example, he confirms that the company is transferring $ 11 billion a year to the Apple brand to make Google stand out on Safari, and therefore on the iPhone. We also learn that the term “code red” denotes a disaster scenario where Google would lose the Apple smartphone market to its search engine … The company is doing everything possible to prevent this from happening, even if it means paying amounts insane.

The Justice Department has also been interested in the agreements between the Mountain View company and cell phone manufacturers such as Samsung, which use the Android operating system, and is in some ways forced to make Google the search engine by default. on their devices and pre-install the company’s applications. For the U.S. government, these practices allow the company to generate huge revenue by using users’ search history to better target its ads. In this way it has a colossal monopoly in the market and leaves its competitors no chance. The authorities believe that this lack of competitiveness is also detrimental to consumers as it limits innovation and leaves them with fewer options.

“A heavily biased complaint,” according to Google

Google did not fail to respond to the scale of the situation. In a blog post posted on October 20, 2020, Kent Walker, vice president of global affairs and general counsel for the company, strongly denies the allegations made against him. He also believes that Google’s dominance in the market is simply the result of the quality of its products and services:

“The Justice Department’s complaint today is deeply flawed. People use Google because they want to, not because they have to or can find other solutions. This lawsuit would do nothing to help consumers. On the contrary, it would artificially reinforce lower quality search alternatives, raise the price of phones, and make it harder for people to get the search services they want to use. “

To justify these remarks, the press release uses animated images to show that it is very easy to change your default search engine on both Android and Chrome or Safari and insists that few people do it. Use it because you choose the quality from Google. Kent Walker also states that Bing is Microsoft Edge’s default search engine and that its competitors’ applications are preinstalled on Android devices as well. Internet users not only rely on search engines to find information, but also use social networks such as Twitter, Instagram or even Pinterest for recommendations. In doing so, he questions the monopoly assigned to him by the Ministry of Justice.

Additionally, CNBC reports that Google’s CEO Sindar Pichai has ordered its employees not to care about the company’s antitrust lawsuit and to continue their work as if nothing had happened. He also said Google’s advances were important and had helped make the world a better place, like the devices set up to alert people about the Covid-19 pandemic or the systems put in place to alert the population along the way Fire. In its press release, Google assures us that these lawsuits are unjustified and will ultimately lead to nothing:

“We understand that our success depends on scrutiny, but we stand by our position. US antitrust law is designed to encourage innovation and help consumers avoid tipping the scales in favor of certain competitors or making it difficult to access the services people want. We are confident that a court will conclude that this process is neither factual nor the law. Until then, we are absolutely focused on offering the free services that help Americans every day. Because that’s what matters most. “

The specter of the lawsuit against Microsoft

Although Mountain View is attempting to calm the matter, these lawsuits are of particular concern. The GAFA (Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple) has in fact been in the sights of the authorities for some time. This summer in particular, the CEOs of the four tech giants had a hearing to convince the US Congress. It is also not ruled out that the other internet mastodons will be tracked in the coming months … and all of this could literally anger the internet as we know it.

However, the upcoming process should stretch over several years as it is complex. It therefore becomes the most important antitrust case in two decades when Microsoft was found guilty of anti-competitive practices of pushing its homemade browser, Internet Explorer, and ruining the chances of its competitor Netscape. At that time, the Redmond company could barely evade liquidation and would not be what it is today if it had happened.

The submitted complaint could also be amended and expanded with new fees. Indeed, other investigations are being carried out before the one initiated by the Justice Department. New York attorney general Letitia James announced that at least seven other states are investigating certain Google practices and may combine their findings with those described in the complaint document. This method was also used during the antitrust investigation at Microsoft.

What sanctions does the company risk?

The document does not specify what is actually causing Google, but calls on the courts to do what is “necessary and appropriate to restore the playing field in the markets affected by Google’s illegal behavior”. In the most extreme case, this can lead to the dismantling of Google services. For example, there was talk of a forced resale of Chrome, the company’s web browser. It is also possible that the US government is taking inspiration from the Europeans by imposing heavy fines on Google. As a reminder, the company had to pay 2.4 billion euros for anti-competitive practices in 2017 and 4.34 billion euros in 2018 for abusing the dominant position of its Android system.

It is still difficult to imagine what the real consequences these historic lawsuits will have for citizens, but it should be noted that, although it is very unlikely, they may ultimately not succeed. If the Democratic candidate wins the presidential election, the Justice Department will switch sides and may decide to drop the charges. Whether on the Democratic or Republican side, however, American lawmakers intend to shake up the hierarchy of today’s Internet.