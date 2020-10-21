iOS 14.2: The 4th public beta is available

Apple tonight is offering the fourth beta of iOS 14.2 for iPhone and iPadOS 14.2 for iPad. It’s coming 24 hours after the fourth developer beta. The same changes are of course on the agenda.

Above all, this new version is an opportunity to welcome new wallpapers (above). There are hand-drawn backgrounds and others that are photos. If you don’t want to wait for the final version of iOS 14.2, you can download it here.

The previous iOS 14.2 betas were an opportunity to have new emojis. There was also an integration of Shazam into the control center. This way you can quickly identify the song title with a special button. Regarding the Control Center, Apple added some suggestions for Apple Music and redesigned the playback controls (a bit).

If your device is configured to receive public betas, go to Settings> General> Software Update. The fourth public beta of iOS 14.2 will be available. To switch to the beta channel, go to beta.apple.com, sign in with your Apple account, and follow the instructions. This consists of downloading a profile, restarting your iPhone and downloading the update.