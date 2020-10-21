Rolling Stock Market May Set New Growth 2020 | MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., Talgo, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi Ltd., Chittaranjan Locomotive Works,

Rolling Stock market research report offers a reasonable comprehension of the market scenario. The report has been formed utilizing essential and auxiliary research systems. Both these techniques are pointed towards teaming up exact and careful information relating the market elements, chronicled occasions, and the present market situation. Moreover, the report additionally incorporates a SWOT analysis that decides the qualities, shortcomings, openings, and dangers affecting the sections of the Rolling Stock market.

Global rolling stock market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 54.80 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 78.23 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising adoption and preference of public transport.

Global rolling stock market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of rolling stock market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Rolling Stock market are CRRC, Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens AG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., GENERAL ELECTRIC, TRANSMASHHOLDING, Stadler Rail, CAF Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A., HYUNDAI ROTEM COMPANY, MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD., Talgo, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hitachi Ltd., Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Tech Mahindra Limited, Niigata Transys Co.Ltd., Scomi Group Bhd, ABB, Strukton, DEUTA-WERKE GmbH, Thales Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Lamifil, Balfour Beatty, American Equipment Company, Wabtec Corporation, CalAmp, Sinara Transportation Machines, Alucast Iran Co., and Randon Implementos.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

By Product Type Locomotives Diesel Locomotives Electric Locomotives Electro-Diesel Locomotives Rapid Transit Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) Light Rail/Tram Subway/Metro Monorail Coaches Wagons

By Application Passenger Transportation Locomotives Coaches Freight Locomotives Wagons

By Locomotive Technology Conventional Locomotives Turbocharged Locomotives Maglev Electromagnetic Suspension Electrodynamic Suspension Inductrack

By Component Pantograph Axle Wheel Set Traction Motor Passenger Information System Air Conditioning System Auxiliary Power System Position Train Control



