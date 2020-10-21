Trump’s latest sprint: how the US president wants to change the mood – politics

Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio, California, North Carolina, Iowa, Arizona, Nevada: the last sprint is breathtaking. Ten days after his 19 Covid illness became known, US President Donald Trump began his series of election rallies on Monday a week ago, which he plans to hold every day until November 3. He keeps poking himself at each of these gigs.

The president dances and waves, brags about his alleged successes, pokes at everything and everyone, demands that his opponents be put in jail – and the supporters like it. His performances before sunsets and with Air Force One as lead guest behind the stage are spectacles that Hollywood can hardly stage better. The fact that they violate several conditions in Corona times doesn’t seem to bother Trump or his fans. They come in their thousands, which, given the nearly invisible events staged by challenger Joe Biden, seems like only Republicans are excited about the election.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The long lines in front of polling stations around the country speak a different language. Democratic voters want to vote, and they do so – from now on – in record numbers. In Texas, Georgia, Virginia, and many other states. It remains to be seen if this continues until election day. It seems clear that voter turnout could be decisive for the outcome.

In 2016 there were significantly more undecided

Trump showed in 2016 that he can run the race in the last meters. Four years ago, however, there were also many more undecided people who only decided shortly before election day – on the then political ‘outsider’ Donald Trump. His Democratic rival Hillary Clinton was also damaged by the scandal surrounding the FBI investigation of their emails, although they were halted shortly afterwards.

The Trump team actually wanted a scandal this year to shake up the opposition camp – just before the election. The president even personally called on his Attorney General Bill Barr to investigate the family of his challenger Biden. The background is allegations of corruption against the former vice president and his son Hunter Biden, who were last fired by the “New York Post”. The tabloid has published several articles over the past few days linking Joe Biden to his son’s previous dealings in Ukraine and China. The paper published emails showing that Hunter Biden was trying to take advantage of his father’s office as vice president under Barack Obama and that Joe Biden was aware of his son’s controversial foreign deals.

Try a dirt campaign against Biden

But this attempt at scandal is amateurish. Everything known from the emails suggests a smear campaign. The laptop on which they were allegedly discovered was accidentally found in a repair shop. The “New York Post” claims to have received a copy of the hard drive from Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, a week ago.

Trump is uncomfortable with new reports of his own business interests in China. As the “New York Times” reported on Tuesday, the US president still has a bank account – in the country that he is attacking sharply and trying to link with Biden. In fact, it was Trump who had worked in China for years, the paper writes, referring to an analysis of Trump’s tax documents.

[Mit dem Newsletter „Twenty/Twenty“ begleiten unsere US-Experten Sie jeden Donnerstag auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaftswahl. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung: tagesspiegel.de/twentytwenty.]

When the two presidential candidates meet for their second and final TV game next Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee, it will be all about this. Unlike last time, the moderator can mute the microphones so that only one person is speaking at a time. In the first debate in Cleveland / Ohio, Trump in particular consistently interrupted his Democratic challenger, so that hardly any content was withheld.

The corona pandemic, which Trump is trying to portray as “ under control ” – evidenced by his own alleged lightning treatment – will be another major problem. Even many people around him don’t understand why the president publicly dismantled his top corona expert Anthony Fauci shortly before.

According to the New York Times, Trump said in a phone conversation with his campaign team that people were “tired” of listening to “idiots” like him in the administration. Fauci is a disaster.

However, according to a survey by the non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation, more than two-thirds of Americans trust this – and only 40 percent trust the president. In the United States, more than 220,000 people have now died as a result of the virus. In almost all states, the number of infections is again rising significantly.