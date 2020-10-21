Global Electronic Passports Market 2027: Analysis by Product Types & Applications; Industry Top Players, Regions & Market Overview

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Electronic Passports market report all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviors with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding. Electronic Passports market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI and this research also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as Safran, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd, CardLogix Corporation., 4G Identity Solutions, and others

Electronic passports market is expected to reach USD 112.51 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 22.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on Electronic passports market provides analysis and insights regarding the factor such as increasing development of wireless communication technology.

Prominent Market Players: Electronic Passports Market Gemalto NV, Mühlbauer Group, Entrust Datacard Corporation, HID Global Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Safran, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Ltd, CardLogix Corporation., 4G Identity Solutions, Atlantic Zeiser GmbH, PrimeKey, MULTOS, M2SYS Technology, among other

“Product definition” Increasing advanced verifications means to detect identity frauds, prevalence of improved airport infrastructure, rising number of people travelling to cross border destinations will likely to enhance the growth of the electronic passports market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, surging levels of investment for the development of advanced and technical products will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the electronic passports market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Increasing cost of implementation along with easy availability of cost effective e-passport are acting as market restraints for electronic passports in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Global Electronic Passports Market Scope and Market Size

Electronic passports market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, security, type, component and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Electronic passports market on the basis of technology has been segmented as radio frequency identification (RFID) and biometrics.

Based on application, electronic passports market has been segmented into business travel and leisure travel.

On the basis of security, electronic passports market has been segmented into basic access control (BAC), password authenticated connection establishment (PACE), supplemental access control (SAC) and extended access control (EAC).

On the basis of type, electronic passports market has been segmented into ordinary e-passport, service and diplomatic e-passport.

Electronic passports have also been segmented on the basis of end user into adult and child.

Based on component, electronic passports market has been segmented into software, hardware and services.

Global Electronic Passports Market: Segment Analysis Global Electronic Passports Market, By Technology (Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Biometrics), Application (Business Travel, Leisure Travel), Security (Basic Access Control (BAC), Password Authenticated Connection Establishment (PACE), Supplemental Access Control (SAC), Extended Access Control (EAC)), Type (Ordinary E-passport, Service and Diplomatic E-Passport), Component (Software, Hardware, Services), End-User (Adult, Child), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

