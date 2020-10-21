Apple invites you to buy the iPhone 12 from the Apple Store

Apple is setting the stage for the release of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the Apple Store. Both phones will be available for purchase this Friday. And for Apple, the Apple Store is the best place to buy them.

In a press release, the manufacturer invites you to order directly from the online Apple Store, the physical Apple Store or by telephone. Apple gives an example: starting an online conversation with a representative that leads to a purchase. Apple also advises that it is possible to hold meetings with an Apple Store specialist for advice.

“There’s never been a better time to buy a new iPhone, and there has never been a better destination than Apple Stores,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple vice president in charge of the Apple Store. “We offer our customers new opportunities to get to know all of our products before they buy so that they can be sure that they are getting the right product for them. Regardless of whether our customers want to contact us in person, by phone or online, our entire sales team is ready to give them the first-class personal service that they have come to expect from Apple, ”added the manager.

This Friday, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available in the Apple Store and elsewhere. There will also be the iPad Air 4. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-order on November 6th. It will be marketed on November 13th.