“Can’t take office seriously”: Obama attacks Trump, calling the administration incompetent – political

Former US President Barack Obama has drastically accused his successor Donald Trump of not containing the coronavirus pandemic. Trump ignored the pandemic and then made matters worse with “incompetence,” “misinformation,” and a lack of planning, the Democrat said at an election rally on Wednesday.

Many people in the US would not have to die if the government had even taken “basic” measures, Obama said. The comparison with other countries such as South Korea or Canada shows that the number of corona deaths could have been significantly lower.

Trump “showed no interest” in helping the people of America and only used the presidency as a “reality show,” Obama criticized. The Republican “can’t take the job seriously,” said the ex-president. “And the rest of us have to live with the consequences.” Obama’s conclusion: “If he had been doing his job all the time, it would never have been this bad.”

The two appearances in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were Obama’s first major campaign events for former Vice President Joe Biden, who will take on Trump on Nov. 3.

“The pandemic would have been difficult for any president,” Obama admitted. The “magnitude of incompetence and misinformation” on the part of the government had made the situation worse. “The idea that this White House has done something other than screw it up is just not true,” Obama said. South Korea and the US had the first confirmed infection on the same day, but the US government did not act. “Tweeting on TV or making things up doesn’t solve any problem,” Obama said.

He was convinced that Biden would get the situation under control. “That does not mean that everything will be resolved tomorrow. We will still struggle, but I know we can do better, ”he said.

After leaving office, Obama – as is common with former US presidents – has been publicly critical of his successor. It wasn’t until May, when African American George Floyd was killed in a police operation and people across the country protested racism and police brutality, that Obama has spoken more and more.

His biting criticism of Trump in Philadelphia – just in time for the latest outbreak of the election campaign – represents a marked tightening of his tone.

According to data from the University of Johns Hopkins, there are as many as 8.3 million confirmed coronavirus infections in the United States, a country of 330 million inhabitants. The number of new infections has recently increased to over 50,000 per day. More than 221,000 people have died so far – more than in any other country in the world.

“We are in a deep hole”

According to these data, 68 people per 100,000 residents in the United States have died after being infected with the coronavirus. This is roughly the same as in Great Britain (66) and Spain (73). However, there was a significantly lower mortality rate in other countries. In Canada, 27 people per 100,000 inhabitants died, in Germany 12 and in South Korea only one.

Trump claims his approach to the pandemic, including entry bans for people from China and Europe, has prevented millions of deaths. Biden, on the other hand, blames him for a failure in the Corona crisis and accuses Trump of being responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of US citizens.

Trump infected himself with the coronavirus early this month and was hospitalized for a Covid-19 disease. Upon his return to the White House, the president called on Americans to “have no fear” of the virus and once again promised an early end to the pandemic. Obama said, “Donald Trump will not suddenly protect us all. He can’t even take the basic steps to protect himself. “

Obama campaigned vigorously to ban Trump. If he wins the election again, the country would deteriorate so far over the next four years that it would be “very difficult” to “break out of this hole,” Obama said. “We are in a deep hole.” (Dpa)